Blow your mind with The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge!
Packed to the brim with brain-expanding facts and mind-blowing information, this is the unmissable first book from The Week Junior and the perfect gift for curious kids.
How much would someone pay for a painting done by a pig? Why did a Japanese company send a hamster to space? What do Star Wars and King Charles III have in common? And how can poo save your life?!
Find out the answer to all these questions and more with The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge. This fun-packed book is stuffed with facts – everything from the unbelievable to the essential!
From science to sport, inventions to art, amazing life on earth or what's up there in space, The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge has everything children love about the multi-award-winning children's magazine The Week Junior – in book form.
With brilliant photos, easy explanations and colourful design throughout, children will love astonishing their friends with unbelievable true stories and extraordinary facts.
Ideal as a Christmas or birthday gift or just as a way to inspire young minds, this large-format, full-colour hardback is a must-have for every child's bookshelf.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
