Make it Christmas, with The Week Junior
Get into the festive spirit with these fun, family-friendly makes
The Week Junior is a multi-award-winning children’s magazine packed with engaging articles, eye-catching images, and big ideas that get eight to 14-year-olds reading, thinking, doing and talking. Published weekly, it features everything from current affairs to sport, science, books, cooking, and craft. It makes a wonderful Christmas present - find out more here.
Scroll down to find three step-by-step Christmas crafts – they're simple enough for kids to make with minimal adult supervision.
Make your own Christmas wrapping paper
Try out this crafting projecting with your child by making this amazing wood-block printed wrapping paper, created by children's illustrator, author and artist, Olaf Falafel.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
You will need:
- A small sheet of foam
- A ballpoint pen
- An old plate or tray
- Some paint
- A roller
- Large sheet of white paper
- Felt-tip pens
1. Before you start, prepare your workstation. Protect your table with paper. Then, take the foam sheet and the pen (a ballpoint is best).
2. Draw your festive pattern onto the foam sheet. Be sure to press down quite hard so the pen makes a groove in the foam.
3. On a covered surface, mix up some paint on a plate or a tray. Roll the paint roller into the paint, then roll the colour onto the foam sheet.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
4. Press your pattern onto the large sheet of white paper. Peel off the foam to reveal the design.
5. Repeat stages 3 and 4 again until the whole sheet is covered with your design.
6. Leave the paper to dry. Use felt-tip pens for extra detail. Your wrapping paper is ready!
Craft Christmas houses
What you need:
- Cardboard boxes or cartons
- A pencil
- Scissors
- Old magazines
- Glue
- A ruler
- Fairy lights or LED tea lights
1. Flatten a small box. To make the house shape, draw matching triangles on facing sides of the box for the roof. Cut out the roof shape on both sides and across the sides of the box.
2. Cut some magazine pieces to cover the box. Glue the magazine then press it smoothly around the corners and sides of the box. Trim off the magazine ends.
3. Cut thin rectangular holes for the windows. It's easiest to cut up from the bottom of the house – and downwards from the top if you want upstairs windows.
4. Stick card strips covered in magazines below or above the window holes. Glue thin strips across the windows, sticking from inside the house.
5. Measure the top of the house, cut a piece of card for the roof then glue magazines over the top. Trim or fold the magazines around the edges. Fold the roof in half then glue it to the house. Finally, add lights; use LED tea lights or mini fairy lights.
Bake festive ginger snaps
This recipe is from Sam Bilton, a member of the Guild of Food Writers. She's a food historian, writer and cook. She says “Christmas is the time of year when spicy scents fill the air, especially when a batch of gingerbread is baking.”
You will need:
- 225g flour, plus a little extra for dusting
- ¼ tsp bicarbonate of soda
- 1 tsp ground ginger
- 1 tsp white pepper
- 110g Demerara sugar
- 55g butter, cut into cubes
- 120g golden syrup
- 50g treacle
- Sieve
- Mixing bowl
- Wooden spoon
- Chopping board
- Rolling pin
- Cookie cutters
- Baking sheet lined with non-stick baking paper
- Pastry brush
- A small bowl of water
1. Preheat the oven to 150C, then wash your hands.
2. Sieve the flour, bicarbonate of soda, ginger and white pepper into a bowl. Add the sugar and mix.
3. Rub the butter into the spiced flour mixture until the butter is mixed into the flour.
4. Use a wooden spoon to mix in the syrup and treacle until you have a soft dough. If necessary, use your hands to bring the dough together.
5. Lightly dust a clean surface such as a chopping board with a little flour. Onto this, roll out the dough.
6. Use the cutter to create the desired shapes from the dough then place them on the lined baking sheet. If you don’t have a cutter, use a mug to cut out circles.
7. Brush each shape with a little water and bake in the oven for 10–15 minutes.
8. When they are ready the snaps will be slightly darker around the edges but still soft.
9. Allow the snaps to cool on the tray for five minutes to harden up, then transfer to a wire rack and leave them to go completely cold.
Give The Week Junior this Christmas
Looking for a Christmas present for a curious 8-14 year old? Look no further. The Week Junior makes the perfect gift; it stimulates curiosity, encourages children to read and learn and will continue to entertain them for months. Discover our Christmas gift offers and give the gift of knowledge this year.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
-
Today's political cartoons - December 5, 2024
Cartoons Thursday's cartoons - pesky pollsters, invasive species, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Labour's plan for change: is Keir Starmer pulling a Rishi Sunak?
Today's Big Question New 'Plan for Change' calls to mind former PM's much maligned 'five priorities'
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
Spotify Wrapped: a slave to the algorithm?
Talking Point Some listeners aren't convinced by the streaming platform's AI features – or what they say about their music habits
By Abby Wilson Published
-
The Week Junior Book Festival is coming soon!
The Week Junior Book Festival 2024 is the perfect way to inspire and entertain kids this half-term.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Blow your mind with The Week Junior Big Book of Knowledge!
The Week Junior Packed to the brim with brain-expanding facts and mind-blowing information, this is the unmissable first book from The Week Junior and the perfect gift for curious kids.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Fill your kids with confidence with The Week Junior's back-to-school wellbeing guide
The Week Junior have partnered up with children's mental health charity Place2Be to help kids build resilience and manage their back-to-school nerves
By The Week Junior Published
-
Keep them reading all summer long
The Week Junior Discover 74 inspiring, hand-selected books to keep young readers absorbed this summer
By The Week Junior Published
-
Help your kids manage their money this summer
The Week Junior The Week Junior teams up with Big Issue to produce a summer Pocket Money supplement for young audiences
By The Week Junior Published
-
Free election guide for children
The Week Junior Are your kids asking lots of questions about the general election? The Week Junior + Democracy Classroom are here to help.
By The Week Junior Published
-
The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 Shortlist Announced
The Week Junior We're thrilled to announce the shortlist for The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 brought to you in partnership with The Bookseller.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Children For Change Young Writers Competition
The Week Junior Pop Up Projects & The Week Junior are looking for ten brilliant young writers to help us change the world!
By The Week Junior Published