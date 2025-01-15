Fundraising For A Better World
The Week Junior has partnered with SuperKind to launch the Fundraising for a Better World campaign.
Fundraising For A Better World
Children have the power to change the world. With their natural curiosity, care and enthusiasm, they are uniquely positioned to make a difference. Plus, there's a proven "double benefit" to children engaging in social action. Not only do their efforts create meaningful change for the causes they support, but children themselves grow in the process, developing essential lifelong skills and values such as empathy, leadership, resilience, and more.
That’s why The Week Junior has partnered with SuperKind, the world's only fundraising platform that can legally be used by young people, to launch the Fundraising for a Better World campaign.
This winter, we’re challenging children to step up and fundraise for a cause that’s close to their hearts. Whether it's protecting the environment, helping the homeless, or supporting local animal shelters, their efforts can make a world of difference. And the best part? This initiative will help them make a positive impact, and they’ll gain invaluable experience that will help them grow into compassionate leaders of tomorrow.
Here’s how your child can get involved:
- Choose a cause they’re passionate about.
- Create a fundraising campaign on SuperKind’s safe and easy-to-use platform.
- Run their fundraising activity until midnight on 16 February 2025.
Through SuperKind’s resources young people can:
- Learn about important global causes
- Get inspired by incredible young change-makers
- Choose a charity to support and explore fundraising ideas
- Create their own fundraising page and start making a difference
Every child who creates a fundraising page on SuperKind will receive a digital Certificate of Fundraising, earn badges on the SuperKind website by achieving certain milestones (including a limited-edition badge with The Week Junior), and be eligible for exclusive prizes including:
- The top fundraiser will be featured in The Week Junior magazine and interviewed on one of their podcast episodes.
- The kids behind the 3 most creative fundraising ideas will each win a 12-month subscription to The Week Junior.
- The top 10 fundraisers will receive a limited edition SuperKind metal badge, and have their stories showcased on our Fundraising for a Better World campaign page
The Fundraising For A Better World runs until 16th February and it only takes minutes to set up a fundraising page. Find out how to get your child involved.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
