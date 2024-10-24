The election is at the top of Gen Alpha's mind, The Week Junior survey finds

American kids are keeping up with election news, and they have some thoughts on what the president should prioritize

Four kids holding up an American flag
Gen Alpha has their own opinions on the issues related to the upcoming election
(Image credit: SeventyFour / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman, The Week US
By
published

Children born since 2010 — Generation Alpha — are acutely aware of the potential impact of the upcoming presidential election, and they are forming their own opinions about what issues the next U.S. president should tackle, according to this year's Junior Voices survey from The Week Junior and YouGov.

The Week Junior's annual survey of nearly 800 American children ages 8-14 found that about two-thirds talk about the next president at least once a week, and more than 3 in 4 believe the outcome will at least somewhat affect their family's daily life. They also have opinions about which issues should take top priority. When asked to choose up to three essential duties for the next president, their top concern was addressing inflation and reducing the cost of goods, selected by 39% of respondents. Protecting the rights of people of different races, genders, and backgrounds was a top priority for 36%, while 35% said ensuring everyone has access to healthcare was a top issue. Ensuring everyone had access to a good education was the most pressing issue for 35%.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Theara Coleman, The Week US
Theara Coleman, The Week US

Theara Coleman has worked as a staff writer at The Week since September 2022. She frequently writes about technology, education, literature and general news. She was previously a contributing writer and assistant editor at Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. 

Latest
You might also like