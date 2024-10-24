The election is at the top of Gen Alpha's mind, The Week Junior survey finds

Children born since 2010 — Generation Alpha — are acutely aware of the potential impact of the upcoming presidential election, and they are forming their own opinions about what issues the next U.S. president should tackle, according to this year's Junior Voices survey from The Week Junior and YouGov.

The Week Junior's annual survey of nearly 800 American children ages 8-14 found that about two-thirds talk about the next president at least once a week, and more than 3 in 4 believe the outcome will at least somewhat affect their family's daily life. They also have opinions about which issues should take top priority. When asked to choose up to three essential duties for the next president, their top concern was addressing inflation and reducing the cost of goods, selected by 39% of respondents. Protecting the rights of people of different races, genders, and backgrounds was a top priority for 36%, while 35% said ensuring everyone has access to healthcare was a top issue. Ensuring everyone had access to a good education was the most pressing issue for 35%.

Gen Alpha kids are paying "close attention to the upcoming election," said Andrea Barbalich, Editor-In-Chief of The Week Junior. Children are "following the news coverage and talking about the candidates" and forming "their own beliefs about what the top priorities of the next president should be." Their worries about how the election's outcome will affect their families "came through loud and clear," as did "their concern for others,” she said. They want a say and "wish adults listened to them more." Talking to them about the issues on the ballot is a "great way to engage with them and hear their opinions."

The election is at the forefront of American kids' minds. Most children are talking about who the next president will be, with 67% doing it at least once a week, 16% talking about it daily, and 36% saying once every few days. Only 11% said they don't talk about it at all. Nearly 80% said they know which candidate their parents support. The majority believe the outcome will affect their family's daily life, with 34% believing it will by a lot and 44% saying it will affect their family somewhat. Only 7% think it won't affect their family's daily life. Though they are not old enough to vote, many plan to get involved in this year's election activities. including by watching the results on election night (41%), reading, watching, or listening to news coverage (39%), talking to family about who they are voting for (38%) and accompanying their parents when they vote (28%).

If America chose them to be president, 20% said they would first address inflation and lower costs. Another 15% said they’d protect the civil rights of people from diverse races, genders, and backgrounds, 13% would solve food insecurity, and 10% would ensure universal access to healthcare. Regarding who they envision in the Oval Office, 30% said honesty was the most important quality, while 18% said intelligence, 11% fairness, and 10% being hardworking. For 72% percent of them, it is important that a woman become U.S. president within their lifetime, with 38% saying it's extremely important.

Children are staying informed and want their views about the election and related issues to be heard. A staggering 89% of kids believe they should have a say on issues that affect them, and 88% wish adults listened to kids more. They also have overwhelming confidence in their ability to change the world, with 76% believing they can make a difference now.

YouGov surveyed 799 children between ages 8 and 14 from Aug. 27 to Sept. 12, 2024. The survey was conducted online. The figures have been weighted and represent all U.S. children between the ages of 8 and 14.