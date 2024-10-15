Capture precious family memories with The Week Junior
Encourage your kids to record an interview with their grandparents - download our free guide today
Whether you live near each other or far apart, the bond between grandparent and child is precious.
In the latest issue of The Week Junior we’ve put together this brilliant guide for children to interview their grandparents and turn the answers into a record to share with the family. Why not try it, then turn the questions round to interview your grandchild in return?
It’s a great way to find out more about them (useful for buying presents!), build conversations and share an activity, whether in person or by video call.
The Week Junior's mix of news, people, events, science, books, debate and more is designed to fuel conversations, build connections and open up the world to curious young minds every single week.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
-
