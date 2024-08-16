Fill your kids with confidence with The Week Junior's back-to-school wellbeing guide

Your FREE back-to-school wellbeing guide

Going back to school can be a worrying time for kids; they've had the long school summer holidays to switch off and unwind - and now they need to get used to the classroom again, move up a year and get to know a new teacher. Many children will also be making the big transition from primary to secondary school. It's a lot for them to adapt to, and even the most confident children may have a wobble over the next few weeks.

That's why The Week Junior have teamed up with children's mental health charity Place2Be to create a special back-to-school wellbeing guide. It has some great techniques and tips on how to manage those fears, build resilience and embrace change. Together, we want to help children go back to school with confidence, ready to learn but also to have fun and enjoy it.

Packed with practical and emotional advice

If your child has any lurking back-to-school nerves, download our free guide today and read it together for loads of great advice and tips, split into the following sections:

Be brave and beat your fear

Learning from mistakes

Build your cheerleading team

Learn to reach for the stars

It's good to ask for help

River journey: moving up to secondary school

The final activity is from our back to school partner, children's mental health charity Place2Be. A creative and reflective task, it's a great way to encourage children to process the end of primary school and explore their feelings around the big transition up to secondary school ahead.

To find out more about Place2Be and what they do, please visit place2be.org.uk.