Fill your kids with confidence with The Week Junior's back-to-school wellbeing guide

The Week Junior have partnered up with children's mental health charity Place2Be to help kids build resilience and manage their back-to-school nerves

The Week Junior
(Image credit: Future)
By
published
Contributions from

Your FREE back-to-school wellbeing guide

Going back to school can be a worrying time for kids; they've had the long school summer holidays to switch off and unwind - and now they need to get used to the classroom again, move up a year and get to know a new teacher.  Many children will also be making the big transition from primary to secondary school. It's a lot for them to adapt to, and even the most confident children may have a wobble over the next few weeks.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week Junior Education Schools Parenting Parenting Advice
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
The Week Junior

The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.

It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.

With contributions from
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸