Fill your kids with confidence with The Week Junior's back-to-school wellbeing guide
The Week Junior have partnered up with children's mental health charity Place2Be to help kids build resilience and manage their back-to-school nerves
Your FREE back-to-school wellbeing guide
Going back to school can be a worrying time for kids; they've had the long school summer holidays to switch off and unwind - and now they need to get used to the classroom again, move up a year and get to know a new teacher. Many children will also be making the big transition from primary to secondary school. It's a lot for them to adapt to, and even the most confident children may have a wobble over the next few weeks.
That's why The Week Junior have teamed up with children's mental health charity Place2Be to create a special back-to-school wellbeing guide. It has some great techniques and tips on how to manage those fears, build resilience and embrace change. Together, we want to help children go back to school with confidence, ready to learn but also to have fun and enjoy it.
Fill in a few short details below to receive our brand new wellbeing guide by email:
Packed with practical and emotional advice
If your child has any lurking back-to-school nerves, download our free guide today and read it together for loads of great advice and tips, split into the following sections:
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
- Be brave and beat your fear
- Learning from mistakes
- Build your cheerleading team
- Learn to reach for the stars
- It's good to ask for help
- River journey: moving up to secondary school
The final activity is from our back to school partner, children's mental health charity Place2Be. A creative and reflective task, it's a great way to encourage children to process the end of primary school and explore their feelings around the big transition up to secondary school ahead.
To find out more about Place2Be and what they do, please visit place2be.org.uk.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
The Week's sister publication, The Week Junior, is an award-winning current affairs magazine for eight to 14-year-olds. Inside every issue, children will discover amazing facts, explore world events, and be inspired by ideas and stories that spark family conversations and nurture curiosity.
It's the perfect way to give children a safe and inspiring window to the world - showing them all the amazing and inspiring things that are happening around them every day. To learn more, please visit TheWeekJunior.co.uk.
-
Why water on Mars is so significant
The Explainer Enough water has been found to cover the surface of the Red Planet – but there's a catch
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
'With 'Friends' like these...'
Today's Newspapers A roundup of the headlines from the US front pages
By The Week Staff Published
-
Swearing in the UK: a colourful history
In The Spotlight Thanet council's bad language ban is the latest chapter in a saga of obscenity
By Chas Newkey-Burden, The Week UK Published
-
Keep them reading all summer long
The Week Junior Discover 74 inspiring, hand-selected books to keep young readers absorbed this summer
By The Week Junior Published
-
Help your kids manage their money this summer
The Week Junior The Week Junior teams up with Big Issue to produce a summer Pocket Money supplement for young audiences
By The Week Junior Published
-
Free election guide for children
The Week Junior Are your kids asking lots of questions about the general election? The Week Junior + Democracy Classroom are here to help.
By The Week Junior Published
-
The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 Shortlist Announced
The Week Junior We're thrilled to announce the shortlist for The Week Junior Book Awards 2024 brought to you in partnership with The Bookseller.
By The Week Junior Published
-
Children For Change Young Writers Competition
The Week Junior Pop Up Projects & The Week Junior are looking for ten brilliant young writers to help us change the world!
By The Week Junior Published
-
UK General Election 2024
The Week Junior What do kids want to know?
By The Week Junior Published
-
The Week Junior partners with Barnes Children's Literature Festival
The UK's largest children's literature festival returns for its tenth year - and The Week Junior are on board
By The Week Junior Published
-
The Week Junior newsletter
Spark new conversations with your child - every week
By The Week Junior Published