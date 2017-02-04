10 things you need to know today: February 4, 2017

Mattis rejects 'dramatic military moves' in Asia on diplomacy tour

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis took his first overseas trip in office to South Korea and Japan this week, in Tokyo on Saturday assuring both American allies they can expect stable U.S. relations for the foreseeable future. "At this time, we do not see any need for dramatic military moves at all," Mattis said, suggesting President Trump will not follow through with campaign comments about requiring the Asian countries to pay for more of their own defense. Mattis took an aggressive attitude toward China, accusing Beijing of "shredding the trust of nations in the region," but he sharply rejected military measures as a means of settling competing Japanese and Chinese territory claims in the South China Sea.