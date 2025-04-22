Strep infections are rising in the US
The cases have more than doubled in 10 years
Cases of group A streptococcus (GAS) have been on the rise in the past decade. The bacteria can cause a range of diseases that span from mild to deadly. In addition, they are diversifying and growing harder to treat, with some strains becoming increasingly antibiotic-resistant.
Strepping up to the plate
Invasive strep A infections increased in the U.S. between 2013 and 2022, according to a study published in the Journal of the American Medical Association. This jump comes after 17 years of stability in the number of cases. Incidence was "particularly high among those 65 years or older, American Indian or Alaska Native persons, residents of long-term care facilities, people experiencing homelessness and people who inject drugs," the study said.
The study identified over 21,000 total cases of GAS in 10 states over the nine years, including almost 2,000 deaths. Between 2013 and 2022, the incidence of the bacteria increased from 3.6 to 8.2 cases per 100,000 people, and the number of cases rose from 1,082 to 2,759 per year. "When you see this high number of deaths, extrapolate that across the country — we're probably well into more than 10,000 deaths," Dr. Victor Nizet, a professor of pediatrics at the University of California, San Diego, said to NBC News.
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
Strep infections are usually associated with strep throat, a relatively mild infection that can cause a sore throat, fever and swollen lymph nodes. However, strep A can also have much worse outcomes, including sepsis, toxic shock syndrome and necrotizing fasciitis, which is a flesh-eating bacterial infection. "Not all group A strep are the same," said Dr. Robert Frenck, the director of the Vaccine Research Center at Cincinnati Children's Hospital and the chair of the section on infectious diseases at the American Academy of Pediatrics, to Time. There are several different types of GAS, and the "different types circulate at different times," Frenck added. "You can go for years without certain types circulating, and then all of a sudden, they will come back."
Harder to beat
While researchers are still studying whether the bacteria are evolving to become more severe, the likely cause of the increased infections is pre-existing conditions. Adults over 65, especially those who are in long-term care facilities, part of the homeless population or IV drug users, were most at risk. "All of these people might have weaker immune systems or are more prone to skin sores or lesions — a main risk factor for invasive strep," said Time. "Underlying health conditions such as diabetes, obesity and heart disease can also increase the risk that a common strep infection can become invasive."
The rise in GAS is cause for concern because the bacteria appear to be becoming more resistant to treatment. In any form, "invasive GAS can be insidious and unpredictable, testing the lifesaving capacity of even the world's most advanced medical facilities," Joshua Osowicki, a researcher with the Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne, said in an editorial published along with the study.
Antibiotics are used to treat strep infections, but the new diversity of GAS may be causing antibiotic resistance. Penicillin is most commonly used to treat strep, but other antibiotics, including macrolides and clindamycin, can be used for more severe cases. The recent study found that GAS was becoming more resistant to these supplemental antibiotics. There is also no vaccine against GAS. "In the past, any number of classes of antibiotics could treat group A strep infections very, very effectively," said Dr. William Schaffner, a co-author of the new study. "Now we have to be much more careful; you have to know what antibiotic profile of strep are circulating in your neck of the woods."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.
-
Hantavirus: the rare pathogen linked to rodents that attacks the lungs
The Explainer Despite the low risk of contracting it, the virus could be potentially deadly
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
-
The sneaking rise of whooping cough
Under the Radar The measles outbreak isn't the only one to worry about
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
-
The tobacco industry could be the beneficiary of health agency cuts
The explainer Anti-tobacco initiatives may go up in smoke
By Devika Rao, The Week US
-
RFK Jr. visits Texas as 2nd child dies from measles
Speed Read An outbreak of the vaccine-preventable disease continues to grow following a decade of no recorded US measles deaths
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
DVT: what to know about the blood clot plaguing NBA players
The Explainer Multiple players have been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis over the past few months
By Theara Coleman, The Week US
-
What does Health and Human Services do?
The Explainer Cuts will 'dramatically alter' public health in America
By Joel Mathis, The Week US
-
Shingles vaccine cuts dementia risk, study finds
Speed Read Getting vaccinated appears to significantly reduce the chances of developing Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Tuberculosis sees a resurgence and is only going to get worse
Under the radar The spread of the deadly infection is buoyed by global unrest
By Devika Rao, The Week US