10 things you need to know today: February 7, 2017

Trump accuses media of ignoring terrorist attacks

President Trump on Monday accused the media of choosing not to report on terrorist attacks. "It's gotten to a point where it's not even being reported," Trump told senior commanders at the U.S. Central Command, or CENTCOM, in Florida. "And in many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn't want to report it." Trump, in his first speech to military service members, mentioned a series of attacks by "radical Islamic terrorists." The White House released a list of 78 terror attacks around the world, although it included numerous attacks that received extensive media coverage, such as the Orlando, San Bernardino, and Paris attacks. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer later walked back Trump's remarks, saying that Trump meant the attacks were "under-reported," not that they had not been covered at all.