10 things you need to know today: February 13, 2017

Adele sweeps top Grammys

Adele swept the Grammys' top categories on Sunday night, winning Album of the Year for 25 and Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance for "Hello." Beyonce, who went into the ceremony with a leading nine nominations, won Best Urban Contemporary Album for Lemonade, and her sister, Solange, won Best R&B Performance for "Cranes in the Sky." Chance the Rapper won his first Grammy, for Best Rap Performance, and picked up two more for Best New Artist and Best Rap Album for Coloring Book. David Bowie won four posthumous Grammys for his last album, Blackstar, which was released just days before he died of cancer in January 2016. Bowie never won a Grammy for an individual album or song while he was alive. Band-mate Donny McCaslin accepted the rock performance award on Bowie's behalf, calling him "an artistic genius and a funny-as-hell guy."