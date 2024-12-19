Assad's fall upends the Captagon drug empire

Multi-billion-dollar drug network sustained former Syrian regime

Dozens of pills held in the hands of a Syrian rebel soldier
The Captagon trade was the 'most valuable sector of Syria's war-shattered economy'
(Image credit: OMAR HAJ KADOUR / AFP) (Photo by OMAR HAJ KADOUR/AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

As they pushed towards victory in early December, rebel forces in Syria uncovered the true extent of the Assad regime's worst-kept secret: its involvement in the production and trade of the powerful – and illegal – stimulant, Captagon.

Inside a so-called "soap factory" on the outskirts of Damascus, rebel fighters found "millions of Captagon pills and industrial quantities of precursor chemicals", said The Guardian – evidence of what was long alleged to be the "world’s largest Captagon production and export operation".

Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

