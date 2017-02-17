10 things you need to know today: February 17, 2017

Trump defends performance, slams media in news conference

President Trump defended his job performance in a combative, hastily arranged news conference on Thursday, saying he "inherited a mess." He said the "dishonest" media was wrong to report turmoil in his administration, calling it a "fine-tuned machine." Over an hour and a half, he slammed news outlets for printing leaked information while calling reports of his aides' contact with Russia "fake," and vowed an investigation to find out how the press was getting confidential information. He also said he would sign a new executive order restricting travel from some nations to the U.S. Trump also bounced from boasting about his electoral victory to expressing pain over the often harsh criticism he has faced in the media. "The tone is such hatred," he said. "I'm really not a bad person."