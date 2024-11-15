Drawing the Italian Renaissance: a 'relentlessly impressive' exhibition

Show at the King's Gallery features an 'enormous cache' of works by the likes of Leonardo, Michelangelo and Raphael

A visitor sitting looking at works at the Drawing the Italian Renaissance exhibition at The King&#039;s Gallery.
The exhibition delves into the Royal Collection's seemingly 'bottomless pit of art treasures'
(Image credit: Alamy / Stephen Chung)
"Drawing is both the most central and the most elusive of the key artistic methods," said Waldemar Januszczak in The Sunday Times. It is central because all art starts with it: we've all had a go at it. It is elusive because it embodies "a dilemma: how do you describe a three-dimensional world with two-dimensional information?" And there are so many ways of going about it. It's "the fiercest test there is of eye-to-hand coordination", and to do it really well requires a precision that borders on "magic".

This show at the King's Gallery is a veritable feast of such brilliance, bringing together an "enormous cache" of around 160 drawings by the likes of Leonardo, Michelangelo, Raphael and Fra Angelico. It delves into the Royal Collection's seemingly "bottomless pit of art treasures" and raids its extraordinary holdings of works on paper from the Italian Renaissance, most of them collected by Charles II and all in "remarkably good condition". The result is intelligent but never dry, a "fun journey" from start to finish. In short, it is an exhibition "so relentlessly impressive it will have sentient visitors crawling out of Buckingham Palace on all fours".

