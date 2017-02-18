10 things you need to know today: February 18, 2017

DHS memo suggested National Guard troops for immigration 'round up'

The Department of Homeland Security wrote a draft memo proposing mobilization of up to 100,000 National Guard troops in an effort to "round up unauthorized immigrants," The Associated Press reported Friday. The document called for "the unprecedented militarization of immigration enforcement as far north as Portland, Oregon, and as far east as New Orleans, Louisiana." White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said the memo was "not a White House document," while a DHS official confirmed the document's existence but said the plan was "never seriously considered," characterizing it as a "very early" draft created before Trump's inauguration. AP reports the draft was passed around by DHS employees as recently as a month ago. Neither the White House nor the Department of Homeland Security responded to AP's requests for comment before publication. Read the memo in full here, courtesy of AP.