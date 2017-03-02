10 things you need to know today: March 2, 2017

Report: Sessions spoke with Russian ambassador during Trump's campaign

Attorney General Jeff Sessions, then a senator, spoke twice with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak during last year's presidential campaign, Justice Department officials told The Washington Post Wednesday. During Sessions' confirmation hearing, Sen Al Franken (D-Minn.) asked him what he would do if he learned of contact between Trump's campaign and Russia. Sessions, who sometimes served as a campaign surrogate for President Trump, said he wasn't aware of any such contact, and that he "did not have communications with the Russians." A spokeswoman said there was "nothing misleading" about what Sessions told Congress, because he met with Kislyak in his capacity as a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee. Sessions said Wednesday he "never met with any Russian officials to discuss issues of the campaign." Several Democrats, including House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, said Sessions lied to Congress and should resign.