10 things you need to know today: March 8, 2017

Hawaii plans first challenge to Trump's revised travel ban

Lawyers for the state of Hawaii plan to file the first court challenge attempting to block President Trump's revised executive order temporarily halting travel from six majority-Muslim countries to the U.S. Hawaii challenged Trump's first order on immigration and refugees. After the first executive order was blocked by courts, Trump signed a new order that restricts citizens of Iran, Syria, Somalia, Sudan, Yemen, and Libya from receiving U.S. visas for at least 90 days, and bans all refugees for 120 days. "To be sure, the new executive order covers fewer people than the old one," Neal Katyal, a lead attorney for Hawaii, told CNN, but it still "suffers from the same constitutional and statutory defects." Hawaii is asking for a hearing before the new executive order takes effect on March 16.