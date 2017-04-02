10 things you need to know today: April 2, 2017

20 murdered in Sufi shrine in Pakistan

The custodian of a Sufi shrine in Pakistan tortured and murdered 20 worshippers in a house next to the shrine on Sunday, local authorities said. The attack took place in Sargodha, in the northeastern region of the country. The custodian, Abdul Waheed, was arrested along with his four accomplices and told law enforcement "he killed the people because they had tried to kill him by poisoning him in the past, and again they were there to kill him," said Zulfiqar Hameed, a police officer. Waheed called the devotees to the shrine and killed them as they arrived. Authorities say he is mentally unstable.