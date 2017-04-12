10 things you need to know today: April 12, 2017

Spicer faces uproar after saying Hitler didn't use chemical weapons like Assad

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer on Tuesday suggested that the Syrian military's alleged use of chemical weapons made Syrian President Bashar al-Assad worse than Adolf Hitler. "You had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn't even sink to using chemical weapons," Spicer said. When asked to clarify, Spicer said Hitler "was not using the gas on his own people the same way that Assad is doing." The comments immediately set off an angry reaction. The Anne Frank Center called for Spicer to be fired, saying on Facebook: "On Passover no less, Sean Spicer has engaged in Holocaust denial, the most offensive form of fake news imaginable, by denying Hitler gassed millions of Jews to death." Spicer later said he was "in no way" trying to "lessen the horrendous nature of the Holocaust."