10 things you need to know today: April 25, 2017

Obama makes first public appearance since leaving White House

Former President Barack Obama on Monday made his first appearance at a public event since the end of his presidency in January, vowing at the University of Chicago to encourage young people to improve their communities and the nation. "This community taught me that ordinary people, when working together, can do extraordinary things," Obama said. Obama has stayed out of the public eye on an extended vacation since leaving the White House and is starting work on a memoir, but his Chicago appearance was the first in what is expected to be a series of events in the U.S. and Europe. "The single most important thing I can do," he said, is helping "in any way I can prepare the next generation of leadership to take up the baton and to take their own crack at changing the world."