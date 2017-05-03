10 things you need to know today: May 3, 2017

Hillary Clinton says she made mistakes but Comey cost her the election

Hillary Clinton on Tuesday made her strongest statements against President Trump since the November election, declaring herself "part of the resistance." Clinton took personal responsibility for her defeat, saying she made some big mistakes in her campaign, but said she would have beaten Trump had it not been for Russian interference and FBI Director James Comey's letter to Congress, just days before the vote, reviving questions over her use of a private email server while she was serving as then-President Barack Obama's secretary of state. "If the election had been on October 27, I would be your president," she told CNN's Christiane Amanpour at a Women for Women event in New York. Trump later tweeted that "Comey was the best thing that ever happened to Hillary Clinton in that he gave her a free pass for many bad deeds!" Trump also said: "The phony … Trump/Russia story was an excuse used by the Democrats as justification for losing the election. Perhaps Trump just ran a great campaign?"