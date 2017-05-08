10 things you need to know today: May 8, 2017

Obama urges lawmakers to preserve ObamaCare

Former President Barack Obama accepted the Profile in Courage award from the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library on Sunday night, and used his speech to call on members of Congress to preserve the Affordable Care Act. Obama urged lawmakers from both parties to have the courage to "champion the vulnerable and the sick and the infirm." "Courage does not always mean doing what is politically expedient, but what they believe deep in their hearts is right," he said. The House last week narrowly approved the GOP's alternative health plan, which supporters say is necessary to protect Americans because ObamaCare is imploding. Obama, in his first remarks since the House vote, praised the courage of lawmakers who voted in 2010 to "insure millions" even if it cost them their seats. The House GOP plan, which could leave millions more Americans uninsured, faces opposition from moderate Republicans in the Senate.