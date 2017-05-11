10 things you need to know today: May 11, 2017

Turkey threatens to step up military actions against Syrian Kurds armed by U.S.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday harshly criticized the U.S. for President Trump's plan to arm Kurdish forces in Syria, saying they are allied with Kurdish "terrorists" conducting an insurgency in his country. Trump authorized supplying guns and ammunition to the Syrian Democratic Forces, a group of 50,000 Kurdish and Arab fighters trying to drive the Islamic State out of its de facto capital, Raqqa. Turkey has threatened to respond to the U.S. move by stepping up military action against the Syrian Kurds. Erdogan said he would bring up the matter in a meeting with Trump next week. "I want to believe that Turkey's allies will side with us, not with terrorist organizations," Erdogan said. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said the U.S. will "work very closely with Turkey in support of their security."