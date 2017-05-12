10 things you need to know today: May 12, 2017

Acting FBI director calls Trump-Russia investigation 'highly significant'

Acting FBI Director Andrew McCabe told the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday that the agency considered its investigation into Russian meddling in last year's presidential election "highly significant," and that rank-and-file FBI agents held former Director James Comey in high regard. Both statements directly contradicted claims by aides to President Trump, who unexpectedly fired Comey this week, who said that the FBI did not consider the Russia inquiry a priority, and that Comey had lost the respect of his employees. McCabe said the bureau had not been pressured by the White House to drop the investigation, saying, "You cannot stop the men and women of the FBI from doing the right thing, protecting the American people and upholding the Constitution." Trump told NBC News that Comey was a "showboat," and that he was thinking about "this Russia thing" when he decided to fire the FBI chief, even before his aides recommended it.