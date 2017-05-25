10 things you need to know today: May 25, 2017

CNN: Sessions failed to disclose Russia contact in security clearance application

Attorney General Jeff Sessions failed to disclose meetings he had with Russian officials in his application for security clearance, the Justice Department told CNN on Wednesday. Sessions met with Russia's U.S. ambassador, Sergey Kislyak, twice in 2016, but said on his application form that he had not had any contact with any representatives of any foreign government in the past seven years. A DOJ spokeswoman said Sessions initially listed meetings with foreign officials that he had as a senator, but was told by an FBI employee helping with the forms that he did not have to list meetings with foreign ambassadors that he had as a senator. Senators already have criticized Sessions for failing to mention his Russia contacts during his confirmation hearings this year. He has defended the omission by saying that he had spoken to Kislyak as a U.S. senator, not as a representative of Trump or his presidential campaign.