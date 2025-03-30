Following the Tea Horse Road in China

This network of roads and trails served as vital trading routes

Walk Street and Waterway in Old Town Lijiang
Lijiang was a major staging post for Tea Horse Road merchants
(Image credit: Ed Freeman / Getty Images)
By
published

Older people in Yunnan can still remember the days when merchants with mules plied the Tea Horse Road: the last few caravans "trickled" through this millennium-old network of trading routes between Tibet and southern China in the 1980s, said Chris Schalkx in Condé Nast Traveller.

Today, retracing their steps is a good way to explore the region's history and culture. In Yunnan (a province larger than Germany in China's far southwest), the Lux hotel group has opened eight properties around one of the main historic routes (now a Tarmacked road) from the city of Lijiang north to the Tibetan border. Their art-filled interiors and the guided activities they offer help "bring alive" stories about the past. The merchants carried tea from Yunnan's "steamy" southern valleys to exchange for horses, musk and medicinal herbs in Tibet, and Lijiang, in the north of the province, was a major staging post.

