10 things you need to know today: May 28, 2017

Trump ends tour abroad with campaign-style speech

President Trump ended his nine-day tour abroad with a campaign-style speech at the U.S. Naval Air Station in Sigonella, Italy, Saturday afternoon. After an introduction from First Lady Melania Trump, the president used the occasion to label his trip a "home run" before turning to topics of terrorism, NATO, and Monday's Memorial Day. He spoke of "eradicating the terrorism that plagues our planet" while boasting that "money is starting to flow in" from NATO allies that have not honored their defense spending pledges in the past. Toward the end of his speech, the president commemorated fallen American forces, telling his audience they "are the warriors of freedom."