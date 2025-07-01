Succession planning as the Dalai Lama turns 90

China 'determined to shape the narrative' around choice of Tibet's next spiritual leader

Dalai Lama
The Dalai Lama has indicated he may 'emanate' to another person while still alive, and that that person could be an adult and not necessarily a man
(Image credit: AFP via Getty Images)
By
published

The Dalai Lama will mark his 90th birthday this week by revealing the long-awaited plans for his succession.

The choice of a new spiritual leader for Tibetan Buddhists is "a matter of riveting interest not only for followers of his religion, but also China, India, and the United States, for strategic reasons", said Reuters.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸