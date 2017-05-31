10 things you need to know today: May 31, 2017

Trump calls trade deficit with Germany 'very bad' for U.S.

President Trump reiterated his criticism of Germany on Tuesday, two days after German Chancellor Angela Merkel said following Trump's talks with European leaders that the region could no longer "completely depend" on the U.S. "We have a MASSIVE trade deficit with Germany, plus they pay FAR LESS than they should on NATO & military," Trump tweeted. "Very bad for U.S. This will change." Despite claims by some analysts that Trump's clashes with his NATO and Group of Seven counterparts over defense spending, climate policy, and other matters had upended 50 years of close U.S.-Europe relations, Press Secretary Sean Spicer said that Trump's recent nine-day overseas trip had benefited the U.S. and the world by ending an era of failed U.S. leadership. "I think the relationship that the president has had with Merkel, he would describe as fairly unbelievable," Spicer said. "They get along very well."