Police in London responded Saturday night to two linked terrorist attacks in the heart of London, a van ramming pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing incident in nearby Borough Market on the South Bank of London. A total of seven people were killed and 48 more have been hospitalized with injuries, some critical. Three suspects, believed but not confirmed to be the only perpetrators, were fatally shot by police. They were wearing fake explosive vests. "We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement at Downing Street on Sunday. "It is time to say enough is enough."
10 things you need to know today: June 4, 2017
1.
Terror attack on London Bridge leaves 7 dead and 48 wounded
2.
U.K. election to proceed after bridge attack
Following Saturday night's linked terror attacks on London Bridge and nearby Borough Market, the United Kingdom's upcoming election on June 8 will continue as scheduled, announced Prime Minister Theresa May. "Violence can never be allowed to disrupt the democratic process," she said. However, the U.K.'s three primary political parties — Conservatives, Labour, and Liberal Democrats — as well as the Green Party have suspended national campaigning for the remainder of the weekend. The right-wing populist party UKIP will not suspend its campaign outreach.
3.
World leaders respond to London Bridge attack
World leaders responded to Saturday night's terrorist attacks in London with a flood of condolences and promises of action. President Trump issued an initial response on Twitter Saturday evening. "Whatever the United States can do to help out in London and the U. K., we will be there," he said, adding, "WE ARE WITH YOU. GOD BLESS!" "In the face of this new tragedy, France is more than ever at Britain's side," said new French President Emmanuel Macron. German Chancellor Angela Merkel pledged, "Today we are united across borders in horror and mourning, but also in determination."
4.
Trump criticizes London's mayor, touts political views
In addition to his statement of support for the U.K. following Saturday's terrorism in London, President Trump's tweeted responses quickly became more political. His first reaction to news of the attack was to promote his stalled travel ban executive order. On Sunday morning, he issued a call to "stop being politically correct" in opposing terrorism and made a point about gun control. Trump also criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan, apparently misinterpreting Khan's comment that there is "no reason to be alarmed" about increased law enforcement presence in London.
5.
'March for Truth' and 'Pittsburgh not Paris' rallies assemble
"March for Truth" rallies were organized in about 130 cities on Saturday in support of additional independent investigation into alleged ties between Moscow and President Trump or his associates. Thousands of protesters turned out in New York, Washington, San Francisco, and elsewhere, including several cities in Europe. Marchers are not satisfied by the appointment of special counsel Robert Mueller. Meanwhile, in Washington, a smaller group of at most several hundred Trump supporters gathered for a "Pittsburgh not Paris" event to applaud the president's Thursday decision to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement climate pact. Trump did not attend; he went golfing.
6.
North Korea 'fully rejects' new U.N. sanctions
North Korea announced Sunday it "fully rejects" new United Nations sanctions issued Friday in retaliation to Pyongyang's pursuit of nuclear armament. The sanctions are "a crafty hostile act with the purpose of putting a curb on [North Korea's] buildup of nuclear forces, disarming it and causing economic suffocation to it," a regime representative said in state-run media. "Whatever sanctions and pressure may follow, we will not flinch from the road to build up nuclear forces which was chosen to defend the sovereignty of the country and the rights to national existence and will move forward towards the final victory."
7.
At least 15 killed in deadly Afghan funeral attack
At least 15 people were killed and 87 more wounded by a trio of suicide attacks at a funeral in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday. No terrorist group has yet to claim responsibility for the blasts, though the Taliban has denied involvement. The funeral was for Salim Ezadyar, son of the deputy head of the Afghan Senate, who was killed while demonstrating in an anti-government protest Friday. Both Afghan chief executive Abdullah Abdullah and Foreign Minister Salahuddin Rabbani were in attendance, but neither was injured. "The country is under attack," said Afghan President Ashraf Ghani in a tweeted statement. "We must be strong and united.”
8.
Cosby sexual assault trial to begin Monday
Actor and comedian Bill Cosby will go on trial in Philadelphia Monday facing three counts of aggravated indecent assault. Though more than 50 women have leveled accusations against the man once known as "America's dad," only two will testify. The primary accuser is Andrea Constand, who says Cosby drugged and sexually assaulted her in 2004. Constand went to the police in 2005, but no criminal charges were brought due to a lack of evidence. In 2006, Constand and Cosby settled a civil suit. Cosby, 79, has consistently denied all wrongdoing. If convicted, he could spend up to a decade in prison.
9.
Bill Maher apologizes for using racial epithet
Comedian Bill Maher apologized Saturday for using a racial epithet during an interview on his HBO show, Real Time with Bill Maher, Friday night. "I regret the word I used in the banter of a live moment," he said. "The word was offensive, and I regret saying it and am very sorry." Some critics continue to call for Maher's resignation despite his apology, but HBO has not indicated it intends to cancel his show. Maher "doesn't get a pass because we're friends," said Rev. Al Sharpton on his Sunday morning show on MSNBC.
10.
Albert Pujols becomes 9th MLB player to hit 600 home runs
The Los Angeles Angels' Albert Pujols on Saturday became the 9th player in Major League Baseball history to hit 600 career home runs in a game against the Minnesota Twins. "I'm just glad to be on that list, man," Pujols said. "Whether it was a solo homer, a grand slam, I'm just glad that it happened tonight. It's a pretty special feeling." The last player to achieve this record was the Twins' Jim Thome in 2011. Other record-holders include the legendary Babe Ruth, Barry Bonds, and Sammy Sosa.