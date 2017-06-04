10 things you need to know today: June 4, 2017

Terror attack on London Bridge leaves 7 dead and 48 wounded

Police in London responded Saturday night to two linked terrorist attacks in the heart of London, a van ramming pedestrians on London Bridge and a stabbing incident in nearby Borough Market on the South Bank of London. A total of seven people were killed and 48 more have been hospitalized with injuries, some critical. Three suspects, believed but not confirmed to be the only perpetrators, were fatally shot by police. They were wearing fake explosive vests. "We believe we are experiencing a new trend in the threat we face as terrorism breeds terrorism," Prime Minister Theresa May said in a statement at Downing Street on Sunday. "It is time to say enough is enough."