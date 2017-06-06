10 things you need to know today: June 6, 2017

London police identify London attackers

London police said Monday that they had released all 12 people detained in the investigation of the Saturday van-and-knife attack in London, in which seven people were killed. Authorities identified the three attackers, all of whom were shot and killed by police. One of the men, 27-year-old Khurum Shazad Butt, was known to counterterrorism authorities and once made a brief appearance in a 2016 British TV documentary called The Jihadis Next Door. Another attacker, Rachid Redouane, 30, was not known to authorities. Youssef Zaghba, 22, was a resident of East London and is believed to have been an Italian citizen of Moroccan descent, police said. More than 130 British imams said in a joint statement that they were refusing to perform Islamic burials for the men. The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack. The imams said the terrorists do not represent Islam. "These vile murderers seek to divide our society," the imams said. "We will ensure they fail."