10 things you need to know today: October 7, 2017

Feds reveal foiled ISIS-linked plot for terror in New York

The FBI on Friday revealed the prosecution of three men accused of unsuccessfully plotting "the next 9/11" attack in New York City in 2016 out of sympathy to the Islamic State. The men allegedly intended to detonate a car bomb in Times Square, to bomb the subway system, and to open fire on crowds at several concert venues last summer. The plot was foiled significantly thanks to an undercover FBI agent posing as another ISIS supporter. One suspect, arrested in New York, has already plead guilty. The other two will be extradited to the United States from Pakistan and the Philippines for trial.