10 things you need to know today: October 9, 2017

12 Rohingya Muslims die when refugee boat capsizes near Bangladesh

At least 12 Rohingya Muslims, including five children, died Monday when their boat capsized as they were fleeing Myanmar. As many as 35 people were in the overcrowded vessel when it tipped over off the shore of Bangladesh, police said. At least eight of the refugees on board survived. Search and rescue crews were looking for the other passengers. Hundreds of thousands of Rohingya have left Myanmar since Aug. 25, when the military there started cracking down after an attack by insurgents that left several police officers and border guards dead. At least 155 have died in boat accidents trying to reach Bangladesh. The United Nations has accused the Myanmar military of "ethnic cleansing."