10 things you need to know today: October 14, 2017

Trump announces decertification of Iran deal

President Trump on Friday largely washed his hands of the nuclear deal reached with Iran, Russia, China, and three European countries under former President Barack Obama. "Importantly, Iran is not living up to the spirit of the deal," Trump said, announcing he will not certify the deal again and will let Congress decide whether to amend the agreement. Trump also ordered the Treasury Department to sanction the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps, an arm of the country's military, "for its support for terrorism." Iran expert Barbara Slavin called the decision "reckless beyond the extreme," adding that "to designate the armed forces of another country as terrorists is to invite retaliation."