10 things you need to know today: October 15, 2017

California wildfire death toll reaches 40

More than 10,000 firefighters have gathered to battle 17 wildfires in Northern California's wine country that have killed at least 40 people and destroyed more than 5,700 homes and buildings. About 100,000 people have evacuated to escape the fires, which are up to 100 miles wide and have been burning for a week. Hundreds of people are still missing, and the death toll is expected to rise. While authorities on Friday announced some progress has been made in containing the fires, the disaster, now the deadliest wildfire in California history, is far from finished.