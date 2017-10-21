10 things you need to know today: October 21, 2017

Trump talks social media strategy in Fox interview

President Trump addressed his rationale for his social media habits in a Friday transcript of an interview with Fox Business Network's Maria Bartiromo. "Tweeting is like a typewriter — when I put it out, you put it immediately on your show," he said. "I mean, the other day, I put something out, two seconds later I am watching your show, it's up." Trump said his Twitter account is an important way to spread his views, manipulate lawmakers, and keep the public's attention. "When somebody says something about me," he explained, "I am able to go 'bing, bing, bing' and I take care of it." The interview will air on FBN Sunday and Monday.