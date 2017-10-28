10 things you need to know today: October 28, 2017

Conservative news site funded project that led to Trump dossier

The Washington Free Beacon, a conservative news website, confirmed Friday it hired Fusion GPS to do research on 2016 candidates, in the process funding the beginning of the project that would eventually lead to the publication of the unverified dossier compiled by former British spy Christopher Steele which claims to show ties between President Trump and the Russian government. The Beacon said in a statement it "had no knowledge of or connection to the Steele dossier, did not pay for the dossier, and never had contact with, knowledge of, or provided payment for any work performed by Christopher Steele." After the site stopped working with Fusion GPS, funding for the research was provided by an attorney representing Hillary Clinton's campaign and the Democratic National Committee.