10 things you need to know today: November 4, 2017

Trump laments limits of power to prosecute political enemies

President Trump complained Thursday and Friday of the limits of executive power as it relates to his desired prosecution of campaign rival Hillary Clinton and the Democratic Party. "I'm not supposed to be involved with the Justice Department; I'm not supposed to be involved with the FBI; I'm not supposed to be doing the kinds of things I would love to be doing; and I'm very frustrated by it," he said in a radio interview Thursday. "Why aren't they going after Hillary Clinton with her emails and with the dossier and the kind of money?" Trump reiterated that frustration on Twitter Friday, calling an FBI investigation of Clinton "right and proper."