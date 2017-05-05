ADVERTISEMENT

An electric shuttle bus designed to serve passengers with disabilities "could be among the earliest self-driving vehicles on U.S. roads," said Elizabeth Woyke at Technology Review​. Olli, which is being developed by IBM and independent carmaker Local Motors, "combines artificial intelligence, augmented reality, and smartphone apps" to serve people with disabilities.

(Courtesy image)

The bus doesn't have a driver, but uses artificial intelligence to communicate with passengers via voice and text. IBM is working to outfit Olli with a number of assistive technologies. Olli could guide passengers to open seats by using "ultrasound to pro­ject sensations through the air," for instance. For hearing-impaired passengers, Olli could communicate in sign language via onboard screens or smartphones. The buses are expected to enter production in summer 2018.