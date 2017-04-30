ADVERTISEMENT

The Fan. This duplex townhouse has a total of four bedrooms. Original 1914 details include crown molding, hardwood floors, carved-wood columns, and exposed brick.

The upstairs has a private balcony, and downstairs there's a wood-burning fireplace and a stone, fenced patio. $549,950. Kevin Currie, Hometown Realty, (804) 427-5962.

Stratford Hills. Set on a bluff with seasonal river views, this modern four-bedroom house was built in 1958. The open floor plan features a wall of accordion windows, an architectural floor-to-ceiling glass wine rack, and a fireplace.

The 0.53-acre lot has mature trees and a patio with an outdoor kitchen with a sink, a refrigerator, and a built-in grill. $639,500. Andrea Levine, One South Realty Group, 804-647-2828.

Sauer's Garden. Designed by architect Carl Lindner, this 1941 Colonial Revival four-bedroom house has arched doorways, original molding, and built-in cabinets and bookshelves.

The kitchen includes Sub-zero appliances, a heated stone floor, and a complete pantry. The property features two terraces, a pool, and landscaped gardens. $1,450,000. Sue Farrell, Joyner Fine Properties, 804-405-0044.

Woodland Heights. Just blocks from the James River, this three-bedroom Colonial Revival home has been fully renovated and expanded. Built in 1928, the two-story house includes arched doorways, crown molding, and hardwood floors throughout.

The corner-lot property features two fenced-in yards, a porch, and a detached garage. $499,950. Tommy Waterworth, Keller Williams Realty, 804-517-9093.

The Fan. This five-bedroom Victorian townhouse was built in 1905. The home boasts marble fireplaces, crown molding, and built-ins, plus stained-glass windows, arched and transom windows, and exposed-brick kitchen walls.

Modern updates include a marble master bath, granite kitchen counters, and a Wolf stove, and outside there's a slate terrace with a garden. $1,225,000. Ceci Amrhein and Bill Galasch, Joyner Fine Properties, 804-864-0324.

Wilton. Once a hotel, this 1927 historic landmark is now a condominium building. The available three-bedroom apartment has crown molding, arched doorways, parquet wood floors, a formal dining room, and built-in storage, shelves, and cabinets.

A shared roof deck provides city views. $315,000. Andrew Reinhardt, The Steele Group/Sotheby's International Realty, 804-387-8552.

**Want more? Check out these 6 jaw-dropping Wisconsin homes.**