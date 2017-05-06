ADVERTISEMENT

Austin. Built in 1982, this house underwent a gut renovation in 2003. The six-bedroom home features two master suites, oversize walk-in closets, six bathrooms, and a two-story children's playroom with built-ins.

Additional amenities include a four-car garage, a covered outdoor dining area, and a pool with a spa. $3,995,000. Cord Shiflet, Moreland Properties/Christie's International Real Estate, 512-751-2673.

Salt Lake City. This eight-bedroom home lies along the tree-lined streets of the Federal Heights neighborhood. Inside there are hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, a main suite with a balcony, and an oversize kitchen with a breakfast nook.

The secluded yard has a flat grass area as well as a patio with a fire pit. $1,385,000. Cody Derrick, CityHome Collective, 801-718-5555.

Portland, Oregon. Lying on 1.1 acres in the Raleigh Hills neighborhood, this five-bedroom house was built in 2014. Unique features include a geo-thermal system, a family room with tongue-and-groove wood-paneled walls, a quartz built-in children's desk, hand-painted Moroccan tiles, and a master bedroom with a marble fireplace and a spa bathroom with heated floors.

Outside there's a pool, a sound system, and a sport court area. $3,950,000. Suzann Murphy, Where Real Estate, 503-789-1033.

Montecito, California. Set on 1.6 acres, this six-bedroom, six-bathroom house provides views of the surrounding mountains. The home features a chef's kitchen, hardwood floors, multiple balconies, and a living room that opens to a covered patio and an outdoor kitchen.

The property boasts a two-bedroom guesthouse, a bocce court, and a pool with a gazebo. $6,495,000. Ron Brand and Bob Lamborn, Sotheby's International Realty, 805-565-8654.

Pittsburgh. This seven-bedroom home is in the borough of Fox Chapel, which offers multiple top-rated schools. Interior details include a library, a family room with a fireplace, and an open-concept kitchen with two dishwashers, a prep sink, and a six-burner stove.

The house's lower level has a wet bar, a playroom, and an expansive game room with an exercise area. $1,450,000. Barbara Bolls, Howard Hanna, 412-496-5361.

Tucson. This currently configured four-bedroom house on an elevated lot can easily be expanded into a six-bedroom with two master suites. The home has an open floor plan, a recreation room, and a large living room with a flagstone fireplace.

The property includes a four-car garage, covered patios, landscaping with large cacti, and views of the Catalina and Rincon mountains. $438,900. Alan Aronoff, Long Realty Co., 520-631-7222.

