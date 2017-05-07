May 7, 2017

Palisades, New York. Diane Sawer and Mike Nichols once lived in this 1920s stone house set on the Palisades cliffs overlooking the Hudson River. Details of the three-bedroom home include wide-plank pine floors, hand-hewn beams, and four fireplaces.

The 2-acre property has a pool and a one-room stone cottage. $4,600,000. Richard Ellis, Ellis/Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 393-0438.

Somerset, Colorado. Set on 146 acres, this seven-bedroom ranch lies along the Anthracite Creek, a private trout stream. The 7,785-square-foot house features a two-story stone fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and oversize windows with views of the mountains.

Guests have private access to a one-bedroom log cabin. $2,999,000. Michael Latousek, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (970) 925-8810.

East Blue Hill, Maine. Beep Lo is a three-bedroom home named after a Victoria-era seafaring term. Details include cherry flooring, large windows that proved views of Blue Hill Bay, and a master suite with a fireplace and a Douglas fir wall.

There's a one-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchen and laundry facilities. $1,395,000. The Knowles Co., (207) 276-3322.

Lafayette, California. This five-bedroom house sits on 8.5 acres in an unincorporated area called Happy Valley. Built in 1979, the home features French doors, a master bedroom with a deck, and a remodeled chef's kitchen with a large breakfast bar.

The 750-square-foot guesthouse has one bedroom, a full kitchen, and a living room with a fireplace. $3,550,000. Dana Green, Pacific Union/Christie's International Real Estate, (925) 339-1918.

Geneva, Illinois. The Fargo Estate is a limestone Mission Revival home built in 1899. The four-bedroom house includes an oak staircase, pocket floors, ornate fireplaces, coffered ceilings, and a billiard room.

The 1.6-acre property has a coach house with a home office and a studio apartment. $2,745,000. Judy Gibbons and Amy Pritchard, Jameson/Sotheby's International Realty, (847) 274-4983.

Dallas, Texas. This two-bedroom cottage was built in 1965 in the Little Forest Hills neighborhood. Features include Brazilian koa wood floors, a remodeled kitchen, and a large screened porch.

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse is set behind the home and links to a garage with a workshop. $427,000. RoseMarie LaCoursiere, Ebby Halliday Realtors, (214) 886-4880.

