Palisades, New York. Diane Sawer and Mike Nichols once lived in this 1920s stone house set on the Palisades cliffs overlooking the Hudson River. Details of the three-bedroom home include wide-plank pine floors, hand-hewn beams, and four fireplaces.

The 2-acre property has a pool and a one-room stone cottage. $4,600,000. Richard Ellis, Ellis/Sotheby's International Realty, (914) 393-0438.

Somerset, Colorado. Set on 146 acres, this seven-bedroom ranch lies along the Anthracite Creek, a private trout stream. The 7,785-square-foot house features a two-story stone fireplace, hardwood floors, high ceilings, and oversize windows with views of the mountains.

Guests have private access to a one-bedroom log cabin. $2,999,000. Michael Latousek, Douglas Elliman Real Estate, (970) 925-8810.

East Blue Hill, Maine. Beep Lo is a three-bedroom home named after a Victoria-era seafaring term. Details include cherry flooring, large windows that proved views of Blue Hill Bay, and a master suite with a fireplace and a Douglas fir wall.

There's a one-bedroom guesthouse with a kitchen and laundry facilities. $1,395,000. The Knowles Co., (207) 276-3322.

Lafayette, California. This five-bedroom house sits on 8.5 acres in an unincorporated area called Happy Valley. Built in 1979, the home features French doors, a master bedroom with a deck, and a remodeled chef's kitchen with a large breakfast bar.

The 750-square-foot guesthouse has one bedroom, a full kitchen, and a living room with a fireplace. $3,550,000. Dana Green, Pacific Union/Christie's International Real Estate, (925) 339-1918.

Geneva, Illinois. The Fargo Estate is a limestone Mission Revival home built in 1899. The four-bedroom house includes an oak staircase, pocket floors, ornate fireplaces, coffered ceilings, and a billiard room.

The 1.6-acre property has a coach house with a home office and a studio apartment. $2,745,000. Judy Gibbons and Amy Pritchard, Jameson/Sotheby's International Realty, (847) 274-4983.

Dallas, Texas. This two-bedroom cottage was built in 1965 in the Little Forest Hills neighborhood. Features include Brazilian koa wood floors, a remodeled kitchen, and a large screened porch.

A two-bedroom, one-bathroom guesthouse is set behind the home and links to a garage with a workshop. $427,000. RoseMarie LaCoursiere, Ebby Halliday Realtors, (214) 886-4880.

