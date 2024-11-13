'Being more nuanced will not be easy for public health agencies'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'There's a better way to talk about fluoride, vaccines and raw milk'
Emily Oster at The New York Times
Water fluoridation has "benefits and is safe at the levels we use in the United States," but "there is no good evidence of any health benefits associated with raw milk," says Emily Oster. But medical experts should "provide this level of detail." Just "saying that vaccines are good and raw milk is bad misses specifics that people find important." The "reaction from public-health officials often seems to be to yell the same thing, only more loudly. This isn't working."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'As climate change worsens, so too will natural disasters. Here's how to pay for them.'
Erin Coughlan de Perez at the Los Angeles Times
A "growing question as these disasters worsen in a warming world is how to pay for recoveries," but the "usual sources of aid funding haven't come close to meeting the need," says Erin Coughlan de Perez. There are "anticipatory action systems designed to make funding available to countries when an extreme event is forecast but before the disaster hits." This "should be coupled with investments in adaptation and resilience so that extreme weather events cause less damage."
'Trump's win terrifies my Latino students. I'm struggling to reassure them.'
Larry Strauss at USA Today
The "mass deportations Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump promised and which many of his followers celebrated were a pledge to take away the parents and grandparents and other family of many of my students," says Larry Strauss. We "do not know what will happen to their parents. Or to them. I am trying to help prepare them for a future that is haunted by peril." But "this probably won't be the last time I'll be trying to reassure them."
'Israel's UNRWA ban is another declaration of genocidal intent'
James Smith at Al Jazeera
Any "further obstruction" of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees programs will have "immediate and catastrophic implications for millions of Palestinians," says James Smith. No other "organization can match UNRWA's program coverage, logistical capacity, or collective expertise." Israel "knowing that no agency can replace UNRWA but attempting to incapacitate its life-sustaining work regardless is a clear declaration of genocidal intent." Israel "has a basic legal obligation as an occupying power to ensure the adequate supply of humanitarian aid" in Gaza.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.
-
Where did Democratic voters go?
Voter turnout dropped sharply for Democrats in 2024
By Joel Mathis, The Week US Published
-
4 tips to save as health care costs rise
The Explainer Co-pays, prescription medications and unexpected medical bills can really add up
By Becca Stanek, The Week US Published
-
Judge blocks Louisiana 10 Commandments law
Speed Read U.S. District Judge John deGravelles ruled that a law ordering schools to display the Ten Commandments in classrooms was unconstitutional
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
Can Ukraine win over Donald Trump?
Today's Big Question Officials in Kyiv remain optimistic they can secure continued support from the US under a Trump presidency
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK Published
-
Team of bitter rivals
Opinion Will internal tensions tear apart Trump's unlikely alliance?
By Theunis Bates Published
-
'We could face disaster in the near future'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump fills key slots, tapping Congress, MAGA loyalists
Speed Read The president-elect continues to fill his administration with new foreign policy, environment and immigration roles assigned
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How the transgender community is bracing for Trump
The Explainer After a campaign full of bigotry and promises to roll back hard-earned rights, genderqueer people are grappling with an incoming administration prepared to make good on overtly transphobic rhetoric
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
The potential impact of Trump tariffs for the UK
The Explainer UK goods exports to the US could be hit with tariffs of up to 20% seriously affecting the British economy
By Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK Published
-
'There are benefits, but not acknowledging them would tell only half of the story'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Trump tells next Senate GOP leader to skip confirmations
Speed Read The president-elect said the next Senate majority leader must allow him to make recess appointments
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published