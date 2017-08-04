ADVERTISEMENT

This week's question: Anthony "The Mooch" Scaramucci became the shortest-serving communications director in White House history when he was fired last week after just 10 days on the job. If Hollywood were to make a movie about The Mooch's epic rise and foul-mouthed fall, what would it be called?

How to enter: Submissions should be emailed to contest@theweek.com. Please include your name, address, and daytime telephone number for verification; this week, please type "Mooch movie" in the subject line. Entries are due by noon, Eastern Time, Tuesday, Aug. 8. Winners will appear on the Puzzle Page on the Aug. 18 issue and at theweek.com/puzzles on Friday, Aug. 11. In the case of identical or similar entries, the first one received gets credit. All entries become property of The Week.

The winner gets a one-year subscription to The Week.