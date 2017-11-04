ADVERTISEMENT

Tulsa, Oklahoma. Built in 1918 and recently renovated, this four-bedroom Craftsman home still features its original woodwork. The open-plan house has a finished basement with game room, bed, bath, and laundry, and a kitchen with stainless appliances, Caesarstone counters, and contemporary tile floors.

Outside are a covered porch, garage, and landscaped yard. $389,900. Cody Addington, Chinowth & Cohen Realtors, (918) 557-3779.

Cincinnati, Ohio. This 1914 American Foursquare house is in the historic Northside neighborhood. The five-bedroom home retains original woodwork, molding, and stained glass; an update added new windows, electrical wiring, dual HVAC, stainless appliances, and a restored butler’s pantry.

Outdoor space includes a walkout balcony, lawn, and garden beds. $350,000. Emily Buzek Valentino, Comey & Shepherd, (513) 602-7414.

Roseboom, New York. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the 1795 Joshua L. Pinney Tavern house sits on a property of 35.8 acres. The four-bedroom, 5,247-square-foot home features seven original fireplaces, built-ins, high ceilings, hardwood floors, and an oil-painted mural.

Outside are gardens, patio, lawn, mature trees, and the surrounding woods. $399,900. Maria Barr, Select Sotheby’s International Realty, (518) 857-6396.

Las Cruces, New Mexico. This 2012 three-bedroom home is set on a corner lot with valley and mountain views. The first in the area to get LEED Platinum certification, the solar-paneled, open-plan house has high ceilings, decorative faux paint, a chef’s kitchen with Energy Star appliances, and a home office.

Outdoor amenities include climate-appropriate landscaping, two covered patios, and a swimming pool with hot tub; nearby are a park and tennis courts. $350,000. Melissa Y. Gorham, United Country RE-Revolution, (575) 652-3152.

Savannah, Georgia. This three-bedroom, updated 1945 ranch house lies in the heart of Ardsley Park. The open-concept main living space features wraparound casement windows, a marble fireplace, and carved-wood built-in shelving; the master bath has a jetted garden tub; and there is a full basement.

The property includes a rear patio, a two-car garage, and, in front, a monumental live oak. $300,000. Donald Callahan, Keller Williams Realty Savannah, (912) 441-4416.

Windham, Vermont. This 1995 barn-style, six-bedroom home stands on 15.7 wooded acres with mountain and valley views. Details include vaulted, beamed ceilings, wood walls, a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace in the living room, and a kitchen island.

French doors open to a stone patio; there are also stone-walled raised flower beds, a lawn, a covered porch, and a barn. $399,500. Robert Waite, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, (802) 384-2990.

Frenchtown, Montana. This 1974 three-bedroom home on 10 Frenchtown Valley acres abuts Forest Service land and is about 25 minutes from Missoula. The gambrel-roofed, open-concept house has lofted ceilings, exposed wood beams, and hickory- wood floors, and includes a finished walk-out basement.

Outside are a barn-style garage, a yard with a lawn and lamplit stone walkway, and the forest. $399,000. Jeremy Williams, Keller Williams Western MT, (406) 531-1519.