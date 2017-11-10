ADVERTISEMENT

Each week, we spotlight a hotel recommended by some of the industry's top travel writers. This week's pick is Villa Brown in Jerusalem.

A little bit of trendy Tel Aviv is "creeping into Jerusalem's ancient hills," said Craig Offman at The Globe and Mail. This "oasis of hip" in the center of the Holy City is a case in point, with its "funky, grotto-like" bar and a rooftop hot tub that's perfect for a late-afternoon wind-down.

Villa Brown's 24 Ottoman-inspired bedrooms can feel a little sparse, but the beds are comfy and the temperature controls exact. Breakfast is a joy, so don't resist when the waiters "push like Jewish grandmothers to get you to eat until you plotz."

Read more at The Globe and Mail, or book a room at Brown Hotels. Doubles start at $176.