1. Match Gravy Boat ($200)

Going for extra gravy never looked so refined. This handcrafted Italian pewter serving vessel is always a pleasure to pass. It's also available in a 16-ounce size, for twice as much of the good stuff. Buy it at Match.



2. Hudson Cutting Board ($140)

This handsome black-walnut cutting board looks just as good piled with hors d'oeuvres as it does hanging from a wall on its leather loop. Thin cork feet keep the board from trapping moisture underneath. Buy it at Jacob May.



3. Sferra Festival Napkins ($30)

No matter what color scheme you've planned for your dinner table, Sferra has napkins to match. The company's table linens come in 101 different colors, including coral, raisin, cadet, and lime. Buy it at Amazon.

4. West Elm Flatware ($39)

Don't give your guests that same set of dingy tableware that you've been using for the past two decades. Add some warmth to the table with West Elm's stainless steel utensils plated with 24-karat gold. Buy it at West Elm.

5. Staub Ceramic Pumpkin Cocotte ($25)

Present your guests with single-serving potpies or fruit crisps baked in these adorable miniature pots, which are safe to put in the oven and dishwasher. There is also a larger version in cast iron. Buy it at Amazon.

