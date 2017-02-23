The daily business briefing: February 23, 2017

Minutes show many at Fed ready for rate hike 'fairly soon'

Many Federal Reserve policymakers believe the central bank should hike interest rates "fairly soon," as long as employment and inflation data improve as expected, according to minutes from the Fed's last policy meeting. At that two-day meeting, which wrapped up on Feb. 1, the Fed left interest rates unchanged, partly due to uncertainty over President Trump's economic plans. Last week, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said it would be "unwise" to wait too long to raise rates again, although the minutes did not appear to raise the odds of a hike at the Fed's next meeting in March. U.S. stocks weakened after the minutes' release, but stocks in the U.S. and overseas remain at or near record levels on Thursday.