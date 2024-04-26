'Horror stories of women having to carry nonviable fetuses'

'Idaho Republican legislators wouldn't fix abortion law. It's up to the Supreme Court'

Idaho Statesman editorial board

Doctors warn that "Idaho's strict abortion ban is jeopardizing medical care when the health of the mother is at risk," says the Idaho Statesman editorial board. Women have had to "carry nonviable fetuses" or fly out of state for care. Idaho Republicans are "burying their heads in the sand and refusing to fix it." During Supreme Court oral arguments, it appeared there might be enough justices willing to "fix it for them — and for all of us."

'A defense budget of $1 trillion is looming. Here's how to stop it.'

Stephen Semler in The Hill

Joe Biden and Donald Trump abandoned "fiscal discipline on military spending" during the 2020 campaign, and it has surged $146 billion since then, says Stephen Semler. Lawmakers favoring "more sensible" military spending should know "public opinion is on their side," but it will take a "mass movement to overcome the arms industry's hold over Congress." They can rally support by offering a "peace dividend," rolling back the Pentagon's budget and returning the savings to taxpayers with rebates.

'The road to stagflation is paved with Bidenomics'

National Review editorial board

"Democrats wanted to spike the football last year, celebrating 'Bidenomics' when growth numbers were looking good," says the National Review editorial Board. But the economic expansion slowed to 1.6% in the first quarter, while the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure remained stubbornly high at 3.7% year over year, nearly double its 2% target. This is what happens when the government's irresponsible deficit spending "pushes up borrowing costs for businesses" and people buying cars and homes.

'Sending armed troops to quash peaceful campus protests is a dangerous idea'

Los Angeles Times editorial board

Some congressional Republicans are calling for deploying the National Guard to stop the "wave of protests against Israel's U.S.-funded war in Gaza on college campuses," says the Los Angeles Times editorial board. But that's a "terrible idea, with a deadly history." The Ohio National Guard "killed four unarmed students and wounded nine others at a rally against the Vietnam War at Kent State University in 1970." And that wasn't the last time "armed responses to nonviolent activities" cost lives.

