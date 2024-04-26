Haiti interim council, prime minister sworn in

Prime Minister Ariel Henry resigns amid surging gang violence

Haiti's transitional governing council sworn in
Michel Patrick Boisvert has been appointed as interim prime minister
Peter Weber, The Week US
published

What happened

A nine-member transitional council was sworn in to govern Haiti on Thursday following the resignation of Prime Minister Ariel Henry. The council includes representatives of political parties, civil society and the private sector. Henry, blocked from returning to Haiti by armed gangs that control much of the country, signed his resignation letter in Los Angeles on Wednesday. His outgoing Cabinet appointed Finance Minister Michel Patrick Boisvert as interim prime minister.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

