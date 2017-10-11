The daily business briefing: October 11, 2017

Committee backs repeal for Chicago soda tax

A Cook County Board committee on Tuesday voted 15-1 in favor of a proposal to repeal a controversial penny-an-ounce tax on sugary sodas in the Chicago area. The full board plans to decide on the measure on Wednesday, but that vote is considered a formality. Opponents are confident they have enough votes lined up to scrap the tax, which they call "taxation without representation," and override a potential veto by Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle, the chief advocate for the surcharge. Preckwinkle has warned that without the $200 million per year she said the tax would generate, the board would have to cut key public-health programs and services from its budget. The tax only took effect Aug. 2, and, if repealed, it will go away on Dec. 1.